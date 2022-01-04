New Delhi: The United States has set a world record as more than 1 million people have contracted COVID-19 on Monday alone. The surge of coronavirus cases reported in the United States has been driven by the Omicron variant, which early studies suggest is more transmissible with milder symptoms and makes up the majority of new infections in the country.Also Read - Ranveer Singh’s 83 to Release on OTT Platform? Here’s All You Need to Know

A substantial increase in coronavirus infections was expected when this week's numbers came out, but nothing like this. About 1 of every 100 Americans have been reported as a positive case in just the last week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

By 7:30 pm ET Monday, Johns Hopkins University data showed about 1,042,000 more cases than the day before, and it wasn't immediately clear that all states had reported in. That count clearly includes hefty numbers of backlogged cases.

Rules Likely to be Revised Amid Surging Cases

Following the surge in cases, the health authorities are reportedly planning to revise some rules that are already in place. Earlier the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had shortened isolation time for Americans infected with Covid-19 from 10 to five days, which has prompted public confusion and made health experts warn that the recommendation may lead to more Covid-19 spread and more infected cases.

Owing to the outbreak, companies are also halting their return to office plan. Earlier last month, Apple indefinitely delayed the return-to-office date, announcing that each employee will be given $1,000 for “work-from-home” needs, the media reported on Thursday.

Flight Chaos Continues

More than 4,000 flights were cancelled globally in the past 24 hours, more than half of which were in the US, as new Covid-19 cases driven by the Omicron variant continue to cause staff shortages at airlines and airports amid a busy holiday travel season. Worldwide, 4,020 flights had been cancelled by Sunday afternoon, according to flight tracker FlightAware, with 2,393 of them being within, into, or out of the US, reported a news agency.