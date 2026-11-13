US Shocker: 11-month-old baby buried in dog crate for 24 hours, found alive – Read chilling details

An 11-month-old baby in South Carolina was found alive after being buried in a dog crate for nearly 24 hours. Read the shocking details of the incident and his father's arrest.

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An 11-month-old baby in South Carolina was found alive after being buried in a dog crate for nearly 24 hours. | image; x

11-Month-Old US Baby Found Alive: A shocking incident has surfaced from the United States, where an 11-month-old baby was buried in a dog crate for around 24 hours in South Carolina. He was found alive after 24 hours. The incident took place in South Carolina. The infant was found on Tuesday, wrapped in a towel under muddy soil around the wire crate, CNN reported. Rescuers rushed the infant, who was “clinging to life, crying,” to the hospital for treatment. “It was the most joyful sound you ever heard of a crying baby,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon told the media during a press conference.