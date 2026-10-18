US Shocker: Indian-origin man arrested in California for wife’s murder after claiming she was detained by custom agents, burned remains discovered

An Indian-origin man has been arrested in California for allegedly murdering his wife, after claiming ICE agents detained her.

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US Shocker: Indian-origin man arrested in California for wife’s murder after claiming she was detained by custom agents, burned remains discovered | Image: AI and X

US Shocker: A shocking incident has surfaced from the United States, where an Indian-origin man has been arrested in California in connection with his wife’s murder. He was nabbed by the police after his wife’s burned remains were discovered. The man earlier claimed that US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents had taken his wife into custody. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, in a statement, informed that the suspect, identified as 28-year-old Gurinder Singh Gill, was arrested on Wednesday (local time) on murder charges. His wife, identified as 30-year-old Jasmine Gill, was found dead in El Dorado County, where her remains were discovered. Gill had been sent to the Sacramento County Main Jail and is currently ineligible for bail.

What Exactly Happened?

As per the statement, Jasmine was last seen by her family and friends at her Sacramento home on September 30. After a few days, her cousin reached the police station and reported her missing on October 4.

Indian Origin Man Claimed ICE Agents Detained His Wife

During the questioning, Gurinder told investigators that ICE agents had taken Jasmine into custody while she was collecting the mail outside their residence. When investigators contacted ICE to verify Gurinder’s claims, the federal agency said it had not carried out any enforcement activity against the woman.

Investigation Revealed Shocking Facts About Victim’s Disappearance

As the investigation progressed, investigators found out that Gurinder and Jasmine were in the process of divorcing. They were also fighting a legal battle for child custody. Cops also found “several inconsistencies” in Gurinder’s statements in connection with his wife’s disappearance.

On October 1, cops discovered burned human remains in El Dorado County. Following the forensic probe, the remains were identified as those of Jasmine. Police nabbed Gurinder on Wednesday.

About Jasmine Gill?

Jasmine was a nurse by profession and mother to an eight-month-old baby. She had followed in the footsteps of her mother and completed her nursing course.

“She was seeking a divorce. She was trying to find the freedom, safety, and fresh start they both deserved. Tragically, before she could build that future, Jasmine was murdered, leaving behind the very child she was fighting so hard to protect,” read a GoFundMe fundraiser launched by her family member, Daman Gill.

Till Sunday, the fundraiser had collected USD 9,600. The money will be used to bring Jasmine’s body back to India.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.