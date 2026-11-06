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US shocker: Indian-origin man cut wife’s body into pieces with saw after she committed suicide

Indian-origin man told a Virginia court that he cut his wife Mamta Kafle Bhatt’s body with a saw after finding her dead in 2024. He claimed she died by suicide.

Edited by: Joy Pillai
Published: November 6, 2026, 11:43 AM IST
crime news
US shocker: Indian-origin man cut wife’s body into pieces with saw after she committed suicide | facebook

US Shocker: An Indian-origin man accused of killing his wife told a court in Virginia, the United States, that he cut her body into pieces after finding her dead. The accused, identified as Naresh Bhatt, claimed that his wife, Mamta Kafle Bhatt, died by suicide. According to Bhatt, he found Mamata unconscious on the floor beside their bed. He told the court that Mamata was surrounded by vomit after she allegedly consumed pills and a highly poisonous insecticide.

Read more: Karnataka shocker: Man kills wife, 2 children and then hangs himself in Mysuru, death note says…

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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