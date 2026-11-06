US shocker: Indian-origin man cut wife’s body into pieces with saw after she committed suicide

US Shocker: An Indian-origin man accused of killing his wife told a court in Virginia, the United States, that he cut her body into pieces after finding her dead. The accused, identified as Naresh Bhatt, claimed that his wife, Mamta Kafle Bhatt, died by suicide. According to Bhatt, he found Mamata unconscious on the floor beside their bed. He told the court that Mamata was surrounded by vomit after she allegedly consumed pills and a highly poisonous insecticide.
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