US Shocker: Kerala woman stabbed to death, another run over by car in California, day after they celebrated Onam together

Two women from Kerala were killed by their common friend in a double murder at a residential complex in California.

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US Shocker: Kerala woman stabbed to death, another run over by car in California, day after they celebrated Onam together | Image: AI

US Shocker: A shocking and horrific incident has emerged from the United States, where two women from Kerala were brutally killed by their common friend in a residential complex in California, local police said. Cops arrested their mutual friend, Alina (35), who hails from Kottayam, in connection with the deaths. The victims have been identified as 35-year-old Anjana Hari, a native of Thrissur, and 40-year-old Ann Mary Mathew from Thiruvananthapuram. The deceased women were living in California with their families.

However, the motive behind the brutal killings is yet to be ascertained.

What Exactly Happened?

According to relatives, the trio spent time together and celebrated Onam the previous day. Then they went to the theatre to see a movie.

Deaths Confirmed As Homicides

According to Union Minister Suresh Gopi, who assured repatriation of the women’s mortal remains to Kerala, the deaths had been officially confirmed as homicides. He stated that the motive of the crime and other findings would be known only after completion of the ongoing investigation by the US authorities.

What Exactly Happened?

Police said that on August 28 afternoon officers received a distress call about a hit-and-run incident that took place in a parking lot. According to eyewitnesses, a blue SUV fled the scene following the collision. Police found a woman lying in the parking lot with severe injuries. Doctors declared her dead at the scene.

Later, cops traced a blue SUV matching the description in a nearby parking lot. The vehicle also had damage consistent with a collision. The driver of the SUV was identified as a 32-year-old Milpitas resident. The victim’s family identified the driver as Anila.

The woman killed in the collision was identified as Anjana.

Ann was allegedly stabbed inside her apartment before Anila ran over Anjana with her car. After hearing about Anjana’s death, Ann’s husband rushed home and found his wife dead.

The Victims

Notably, Anjana worked as a schoolteacher at a school in California. She was married and lived with her husband. She had a six-year-old daughter.

Ann Mary was also a computer teacher. She is survived by her husband and two children, Andreesa (12) and Alisa (5) according to her family.

The details have not been fully confirmed by the police.

Further details are awaited.