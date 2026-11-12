US shooting: 4 people shot near White House in Washington’s Logan Circle, area cordoned off, suspect at large

At least four people were shot in Washington, DC's Logan Circle, triggering a massive police response. The incident took place about a mile north of the White House.

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US shooting: 4 people shot near White House in Washington’s Logan Circle, area cordoned off, suspect at large | image: x

US shooting: A mass shooting incident has been reported in the United States, where at least four people sustained serious bullet injuries, prompting a major police response and the cordoning off of the area. The incident took place on Thursday (local time) in Washington, DC’s Logan Circle neighbourhood, which is just 1.6 km north of the White House, the official residence and workplace of President Donald Trump. As per reports, shootings were reported from several places in the neighbourhood. However, the exact locations have not been disclosed, nor have details about the victims’ conditions been released.

Police urge residents to avoid area as multiple streets are closed

Several armed police officers rushed to the locations following reports of the shootings. Authorities requested residents to avoid the area around the 1500 block of 15th Street as it has been cordoned off.

The police have also closed several surrounding as a precautionary measure. The area includes St Luke’s Episcopal Church, residential buildings and a VIDA Fitness centre.

The active shooter suspect in Washington, DC has set fire to the building that he barricaded himself in. 5 people have now reportedly been shot a little after 8am EST just a mile away from the White House. https://t.co/abdWN4nXgf — Matt Tardio (@angertab) November 12, 2026

Schools placed under lockdown

Security agencies have also placed schools near the scene under lockdown. Residents were urged to avoid the area as police continued their investigation.

According to federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), agents have been deployed to the scene to assist police and local authorities.

NOW: Heavily armed officers are on the ROOFTOPS in DC’s Logan Circle, about a mile from the White House Five people shot. The gunman is barricaded in an apartment above the gym and is NOT in custody. https://t.co/E2ZD9oG7iS — Patriot (@_Patriot1776Q_) November 12, 2026

Police Hunt For Suspect

Brooke Pinto, a member of the Washington DC Council, took to X and confirmed the shooting incident. He said that investigators are searching for the suspect.

However, authorities have not released any details about the armed suspect, and the possible motive is yet to be ascertained.

It is also not clear that whether shootings incidents at the several locations in Washington DC were connected.

The Logan Circle

It is to be noted that the Logan Circle is a residential and commercial neighbourhood which is just 1.6 km north of the White House, the official residence of the President. The incident led to increased security in the area with nearby schools placed under lockdown.

Police had not provided an update on the injured.