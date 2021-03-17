Woodstock: At least eight people were killed, many of whom were Asian women, and one was left wounded after multiple shootings in Atlanta city of United States, authorities said. The shootings took place at two massage parlours that are across the street in northeast Atlanta and one other which is located in Cherokee County in northwest of the city. Also Read - 10 Killed, 3 Injured in Shooting Attack In Mexico's Jalisco

Three people were killed and two others injured at a massage parlour in Cherokee County late Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Shortly after, shootings at two Atlanta massage parlours that are across the street from each other left four dead.

Police did not say whether they believe the Atlanta shootings were connected to the one in Cherokee County, which is about 30 miles (50 kilometers) northwest of Atlanta.

Authorities were searching for a suspect seen driving a dark-coloured SUV that pulled up to the Cherokee County business.

