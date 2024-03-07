US Shooting: 8 Shot At In Philadelphia, 4th Gunfire Incident In Week

Philadelphia Shooting: eight teens sustained gunshot injuries after three suspect open fire at them near a SEPTA bus station in Northeast Philadelphia on Wednesday. The shooting occurred when the teens were boarding the bus.

US Mass Shooting: 8 Teens Shot At In Philadelphia, 4th Gunfire Incident In Week | Photo: X

Philadelphia: At least eight teens were shot several times near a SEPTA bus station in Northeast Philadelphia on Wednesday, with one in critical condition. The shooting occurred when the teens were boarding the bus, NBC News reported citing police. According to Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel, three men shot the teenagers from a parked car and fled the scene. The suspects remain at large. The victims range in age from 15 years to 17 years.

“It’s hard to sit here and see that in three days we have had 11 juveniles shot while going and coming from school,” Bethel stated while addressing a press conference.

According to the Philadelphia School District, the incident that occurred at Rising Sun and Cottman Avenues in northeastern Philadelphia.

According to John Golden, a spokesperson for SEPTA, the injured were transported to Einstein Medical Center and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital. Two buses, a Route 18 bus and a Route 67 bus, were struck by gunfire.

Notably, this is the fourth gunfire incident within the transit system in the past four days. These shooting incidents occurred while victims were entering or leaving the SEPTA buses.

On Tuesday, an argument escalated into a fistfight, leading to a gunfire. One of the passengers involved fired two rounds, after exiting the bus, injuring 37-year-old Carmelo Drayton. The victim later succumbed to his injuries.

On Monday, a 17-year-old student died and four others were injured at a bus stop. On Sunday, a 27-year-old man was shot by another passenger after disembarking from a bus. The shooting incident occurred after an argument.

Police are investigating these shooting incidents, and no arrests have been made in any of the cases.

Further details are awaited.

(Note: This is a developing story and further details are awaited.)

