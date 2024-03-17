Pennsylvania Shooting: 3 Dead, ‘Extremely Dangerous’ Suspect In Custody

A suspect was arrested in New Jersey after allegedly shooting dead three family members in a Philadelphia suburb on Saturday.

Philadelphia: Another shooting incident has come to light in the United States where three people were killed in a Philadelphia suburb on Saturday. The “extremely dangerous” suspect, who fled the scene following a carjacking, was taken into custody in New Jersey following an hour-long effort to arrest him. According to Trenton Police Department spokesperson Lisette Rios, the suspect was identified as 26-year-old Andre Gordon, who “surrendered peacefully,” after a series of violent incidents that prompted shelter-in-place orders in two states, AFP reported.

