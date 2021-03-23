Boulder (Colorado): Several people have been reportedly killed including a police officer at a shooting in a Colorado supermarket, police said. Police said they arrested a suspect from King Soopers grocery store in Boulder. “A suspect is in custody. He was injured and is being treated for his injury at a hospital,” an officer said. Also Read - 8 Killed, 1 Injured in Multiple Shootings in Atlanta; Suspect Arrested

A video showed police escorting a shirtless man with blood running down his leg out of the store in handcuffs. TV footage showed an ambulance pulled away from the store, apparently carrying the bleeding man brought out of the store in handcuffs.

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT – Police in Boulder, Colorado, reported an ‘active shooter’ at a King Soopers grocery store, and aerial footage broadcast live from the scene by local media showed one person being placed in an ambulance and a man in handcuffs https://t.co/9j5m64WvXz pic.twitter.com/wREnM43QsH — Reuters (@Reuters) March 22, 2021

“Only known injury was to person of interest. There were fatalities, however,” Boulder Police Dept. tweeted.

Police: Only known injury was to person of interest. There were fatalities, however. — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 23, 2021

A man who had just left the store in Boulder, Dean Schiller, told The Associated Press that he heard gunshots and saw three people laying face down, two in the parking lot and one near the doorway. He said he “couldn’t tell if they were breathing”.

A video posted on YouTube showed one person on the floor inside the store and two more outside on the ground, but the extent of their injuries wasn’t clear. What sounds like two gunshots are also heard at the beginning of the video.

Law enforcement vehicles and officers, including SWAT teams, massed outside the King Soopers grocery store and at least three helicopters were on the roof of the store in the city that’s home to the University of Colorado and is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northwest of Denver.

Some windows at the front of the store were broken. Authorities over a loudspeaker said the building was surrounded and that “you need to surrender”. They said to come out with hands up and unarmed.

A man who said he was shopping at the store told KCNC-TV that he heard a loud bang, then heard another, and by the third, everyone was running. He said they ran to the back of the store, found the employee area and workers told them how to escape. He said they walked single file, with their arms on the backs of those in front of them.

Officers helped some people out of the store to safety.

The FBI said its agents were helping in the investigation at the request of Boulder police.

(With AP inputs)