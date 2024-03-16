US Shooting: Woman Shot By Security Guard In Texas

US Shooting: A security guard shot a woman at Hermann Park near the Houston Zoo on March 16.

Houston: A shooting incident has come to light in the United States’ Texas, where a security guard shot a woman at Hermann Park near the Houston Zoo on Friday, Fox26Houston reported. The incident took place when a man and a woman indulged in a heated argument over a parking spot in the Houston Zoo. The argument escalated, and the woman started hitting the man before zoo security attempted to intervene.

When a security guard tried to stop the woman from fleeing the scene, she hit him with her vehicle. One of the security guard then tried to stop the vehicle and shot multiple rounds on it, striking the woman multiple times.

As per Fox26Houston, four kids were in the car at the time of the shooting.

The woman sustained bullet injuries and the security guard, who was struck by the car, were rushed to a hospital and are in stable condition.

Further details are awaited.

