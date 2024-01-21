US Soldiers Suffer Injuries As Iran-Backed Militants Launch Ballistic Missiles On Iraq Airbase

Baghdad: Several United States soldiers suffered injuries after Iran-backed militants in Western Iraq launched multiple rockets and ballistic missiles at al-Assad Airbase on Saturday (local time), said US Central Command.

