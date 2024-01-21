By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
US Soldiers Suffer Injuries As Iran-Backed Militants Launch Ballistic Missiles On Iraq Airbase
US Soldiers Suffer Injuries As Iran-Backed Militants Launch Ballistic Missiles On Iraq Airbase
Baghdad: Several United States soldiers suffered injuries after Iran-backed militants in Western Iraq launched multiple rockets and ballistic missiles at al-Assad Airbase on Saturday (local time), said US Central Command.
Trending Now
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.