New Delhi: US Special Counsel Robert Mueller has agreed to testify before Congress on July 17 on his report into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees said Tuesday.

“Robert Mueller has agreed to testify before Congress pursuant to subpoena,” intelligence committee chairman Adam Schiff announced on Twitter.

He added, “Russia attacked our democracy to help Trump win. Trump welcomed and used that help. As Mueller said, that should concern every American. And now, every American will get to hear directly from Mueller.”

Schiff had said on Sunday that he wanted to see Robert Mueller before the lawmakers and was making a decision on subpoenaing the special counsel.

July 17 will mark his first court appearance in the 22-month long investigation into Donald Trump as he avoided any public appearance or comment on the probe until he was subpoenaed.

It was only after a 400-page report released on Russia’s efforts to influence Donald Trump’s campaign in the US elections that Mueller gave remarks reinforcing the findings of the report. However, he had also said that he wished to no speak publicly on the matter.

