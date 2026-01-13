Home

This move comes at a time when the Trump administration is implementing significant changes to the US immigration system.

New Delhi: The US State Department announced on Monday, January 12, 2026, that it has revoked over 100,000 visas to date. This includes approximately 8,000 student visas and nearly 2,500 visas in special categories. The special category includes individuals with ties to criminal activities who have been required to appear before U.S. law enforcement agencies. The US stated that it will continue to deport these criminals to keep its people safe.

The US State Department posted on X: “BREAKING: The State Department has now revoked over 100,000 visas, including some 8,000 student visas and 2,500 specialized visas for individuals who had encounters with U.S. law enforcement for criminal activity. We will continue to deport these thugs to keep America safe.”

Reason behind cancelling these visas

According to a Fox News report, the number of visas revoked in 2025 is the highest ever. This figure is more than double the total number of visas revoked during former President Joe Biden’s term (in 2024). The US State Department stated that most of the visa revocations were related to business and tourist travelers who overstayed their visas.

Other visa revocations were linked to arrests or charges related to drunk driving, assault, theft, child abuse, fraud, and other crimes. The report also stated that approximately 500 student visas were revoked due to drug use and trafficking offenses.

US intensifies visa issuance

This move comes at a time when the Trump administration is implementing significant changes to the US immigration system. Along with accelerated deportation proceedings, authorities have implemented stricter criteria for issuing visas, signaling a tougher stance on US national security.

