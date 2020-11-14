New Delhi: US State Secretary Mike Pompeo on Saturday extended Diwali greetings to everyone who is celebrating the victory of light over darkness. Also Read - Diwali For Dogs: Nepal Celebrates 'Kukur Tihar' By Worshipping and Offering Food to Dogs
Taking to Twitter, the foreign leader wrote, "Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating the victory of light over darkness. May you have a joyous Festival of Lights!"
Earlier in the day, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, Prince Charles and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan also extended their greetings to India on the occasion of Diwali.
Diwali is observed on the 15th day of Kartik, the holiest month in the Hindu lunar calendar and it is believed that on this day Lord Rama (the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu) returned from a 14-year-long exile, during which he fought and won a battle against the demon king Ravana.
People across India and around the world celebrate the festival by decorating their houses, exchanging gifts, and offering prayers in order to commemorate the “victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance”.