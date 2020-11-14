New Delhi: US State Secretary Mike Pompeo on Saturday extended Diwali greetings to everyone who is celebrating the victory of light over darkness. Also Read - Diwali For Dogs: Nepal Celebrates 'Kukur Tihar' By Worshipping and Offering Food to Dogs

Taking to Twitter, the foreign leader wrote, "Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating the victory of light over darkness. May you have a joyous Festival of Lights!"

Earlier in the day, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, Prince Charles and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan also extended their greetings to India on the occasion of Diwali.

Happy #Diwali and #BandiChhorDivas! I know that this year celebrations will be different, but I am filled with respect for the way British Hindus, Sikhs and Jains have gone out of their way to help others throughout this pandemic. pic.twitter.com/YhqWpq3JQH — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) November 14, 2020

Happy Diwali! I know celebrations will look different this year, but the message at the heart of the day – that light, hope, and knowledge will always triumph over darkness, evil, and ignorance – remains the same, and it has never been more important. https://t.co/HBAydTSaiW pic.twitter.com/KrVU18DKLz — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 14, 2020

On the occasion of Diwali, the festival of lights, we congratulate all those who celebrate around the world, and wish them continued prosperity and progress. — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) November 13, 2020

“This brings you all my warmest greetings on the occasion of Diwali and, for those of you marking a New Year, let me wish you a happy, peaceful and prosperous year ahead.” The Prince of Wales sends his best wishes to those celebrating the Festival of #Diwali. pic.twitter.com/wMbOQ2xxHb — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) November 12, 2020

Diwali is observed on the 15th day of Kartik, the holiest month in the Hindu lunar calendar and it is believed that on this day Lord Rama (the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu) returned from a 14-year-long exile, during which he fought and won a battle against the demon king Ravana.

People across India and around the world celebrate the festival by decorating their houses, exchanging gifts, and offering prayers in order to commemorate the “victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance”.