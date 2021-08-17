Washington: US Secretary of State Tony Blinken spoke with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar on Monday about the recent developments in Afghanistan. The Taliban on Sunday seized the last major city outside of Kabul held by the country’s central government, cutting off the Afghan capital to the east.Also Read - Black Day Embarks Upon Afghanistan as Taliban Take Charge, UN Chief Says 'World is Watching' | Key Developments

Taliban insurgents began moving towards Kabul following the overnight collapse of the two remaining cities of Mazar-e-Sharif and Jalalabad. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said the two top diplomats discussed the situation in Afghanistan.

Soon afterward, India's External Affairs Minister Jaishankar tweeted, "Discussed latest developments in Afghanistan with @SecBlinken. Underlined the urgency of restoring airport operations in Kabul. Deeply appreciate the American efforts underway in this regard."