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US strikes Iranian boats and missile sites, calls it self-defence, ceasefire uncertainty grows as Netanyahu vows to crush Hezbollah

US strikes Iranian boats and missile sites, calls it ‘self-defence’, ceasefire uncertainty grows as Netanyahu vows to ‘crush’ Hezbollah

The development came days after US President Donald Trump said the peace talks with Iran had been “largely” finalised, raising hopes of an early resolution.

US strikes Iranian boats and missile sites, calls it ‘self-defence’, ceasefire uncertainty grows as Netanyahu vows to ‘crush’ Hezbollah | Image: X

US-Iran War: It seems that the ceasefire talks between the United States and Iran, which were already shaky, have gone further into disarray after US military launched fresh strikes on Iranian targets on Tuesday, terming them efforts to “protect our troops” from the Middle East country’s “threats”. This comes after President Donald Trump and other US leaders stated that the peace talks had “largely” been negotiated. “U.S. forces conducted self-defence strikes in southern Iran today to protect our troops from threats posed by Iranian forces,” CENTCOM spokesman Timothy Hawkins told CNN in a statement.

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Hawkins informed that the US military targeted missile launch sites and Iranian boats attempting to deploy mines. “US Central Command continues to defend our forces while using restraint during the ongoing ceasefire,” he told CNN.

Us-Iran Ceasefire In Question As Netanyahu Vows To ‘Crush’ Hezbollah

The peace talks are in question as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made an announcement in which he vowed to strike Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Israel’s offensive in Lebanon has remained a major point of disagreement for Iran, while the US has said Lebanon was never included in the ceasefire agreement.

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US, Iranian Forces Exchanged Fire During Ceasefire

US and Iranian forces have previously exchanged fire during the ceasefire period. In early May, US forces had struck Iranian military facilities allegedly involved in “unprovoked” missile, drone and small boat attacks on American warships transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

This development comes hours after the US made headway in the ceasefire negotiations with Trump stating that Iran’s enriched Uranium (Nuclear dust) will be “turned over” to the US to be destroyed or will be destroyed at an acceptable location.

Trump said this decision will be taken in “conjunction and collaboration” with Iran, signalling Tehran’s relaxing its stand as the two countries attempt to reach a peace agreement.

“The Enriched Uranium (Nuclear Dust!) will either be immediately turned over to the United States to be brought home and destroyed or, preferably, in conjunction and coordination with the Islamic Republic of Iran, destroyed in place or, at another acceptable location, with the Atomic Energy Commission, or its equivalent, being witness to this process and event,” Trump said in a post Truth Social.

This also confirms the New York Times report that Iran has agreed in principle to give up its stockpile of highly enriched uranium as part of an emerging, US-led framework aimed at halting regional conflict.

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Nuclear Programme, Sanctions Remain Key Hurdles In US-Iran Deal Talks

This also resolves the key difference between the two countries, as CNN had earlier reported that the disagreements over “language on Iran’s nuclear program and the lifting of sanctions” have slowed the finalisation of a broader understanding to finalise the deal between Tehran and Washington.

Earlier, Trump had asserted that any forthcoming accord with Tehran would strictly manifest as a “great and meaningful” deal, or the administration would walk away entirely, as diplomatic talks aimed at officially concluding the conflict continue to stretch out.

Iran said both sides had reached an agreement on several issues but concerns over Washington frequently changing its stance were making peace talks difficult.

According to Esmaeil Baqaei, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, “It is correct that we have reached conclusions on a large portion of the discussion topics, but to say that this means the signing of an imminent agreement is something no one can claim. The frequent changes in the positions of American officials complicate every negotiation”.

(with ANI inputs)

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