US Strikes Venezuela: Elon Musk’s Starlink plans to provide free internet services

Elon Musk announced that SpaceX-owned Starlink will provide free broadband internet services in Venezuela for a limited period.

Washington: After the United States carried out massive airstrikes on Venezuela and captured President Nicolas Maduro on Saturday, the world’s richest man, Elon Musk, extending his support for the people, on Sunday announced that his company Starlink will provide free broadband internet service in the South American country. The free satellite broadband service will be available for a limited period as Venezuela remains affected by several political developments.

What Did Elon Musk Say?

Musk took to X and wrote, “In support of the people of Venezuela,” re-posting a message from Starlink informing about the initiative.

In the post, Starlink wrote, “Starlink is providing free broadband service to the people of Venezuela through February 3, ensuring continued connectivity.”

US Authorities Released Video Of Maduro

It is to be noted that the SpaceX owner’s announcement came amid the capture of President Nicolas Maduro following US airstrikes. In a video published by the US authorities, Venezuelan leader can be seen handcuffed during a staged perp walk.

In the footage, Maduro can be seen wishing media and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) officials a Happy New Year as he was led into custody.

Venezuela’s Supreme Court Orders VP To Serve As Acting President

Amid all this, another major development came from Venezuela, where the country’s Top Court ordered Vice President Delcy Rodriguez to assume the duties of acting president in order to fill the leadership vacuum.

According to the ruling, Rodriguez will “assume and exercise, as acting president, all the powers, duties, and faculties inherent to the office of president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, to guarantee administrative continuity and the comprehensive defence of the nation,” as reported by CNN.

What Did Ex- US National Security Advisor Say?

According to former US National Security Advisor John Bolton, the blueprint to remove the Venezuelan President had been presented to Trump during his first term. That time it failed as officials were unable to keep him ‘focused’ on the issue.

“very interested in the Venezuelan oil” during his first term and that while his team managed to get Trump interested in the idea of removing Maduro, they “couldn’t keep him focused on it,” he told CNN.

