New Delhi: US President Joe Biden slammed US Supreme Court saying it committed “a tragic error” after the top court ended the right for abortion in its ruling as it overturned Roe versus Wade. Biden said the “health and life of women across this nation are now at risk” while he called on Americans to elect more Democrats who would safeguard rights upended by the court’s decision.Also Read - What is Roe v. Wade And Why The New Abortion Verdict Puts US On Edge? Explained

“Let’s be very clear, the health and life of women across this nation are now at risk. The court has done what it’s never done before – expressly taking away a constitutional right that is so fundamental to so many Americans,” Joe Biden said.

Since the country will increasingly see a patchwork of policies – with some states restricting abortion and others providing it freely – Biden emphasized that the court decision does not prevent anyone from traveling to end a pregnancy.

“Women must remain free to travel safely to another state to seek the care they need. And my administration will defend that bedrock right,” Joe Biden said.

Biden warned that other legal precedents ensuring same-sex marriage and access to birth control could also be at risk. “This is an extreme and dangerous path this court is taking us on,” he said.

Obama reacts to US Supreme Court Abortion ruling

Former president Barack Obama called the Supreme Court’s ruling on right to abortion “was wrong” and “devastating” that “attack the essential freedoms of millions of Americans”. Taking to Twitter, Obama said, “Today, the Supreme Court not only reversed nearly 50 years of precedent, it relegated the most intensely personal decision someone can make to the whims of politicians and ideologues—attacking the essential freedoms of millions of Americans.”

“For more than a month, we’ve known this day was coming—but that doesn’t make it any less devastating,” Obama said.

Today, the Supreme Court not only reversed nearly 50 years of precedent, it relegated the most intensely personal decision someone can make to the whims of politicians and ideologues—attacking the essential freedoms of millions of Americans. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 24, 2022

Unacceptable setback: Bill Gates slams abortion ruling

Bill Gates called the US Supreme Court ruling on abortion “unjust and unacceptable setback” that puts women’s lives at risk. “This is a sad day. Reversing Roe v. Wade is an unjust and unacceptable setback. And it puts women’s lives at risk, especially the most disadvantaged,” Bill Gates tweeted.

This is a sad day. Reversing Roe v. Wade is an unjust and unacceptable setback. And it puts women’s lives at risk, especially the most disadvantaged. — Bill Gates (@BillGates) June 24, 2022

US Supreme Court overturns fundamental right to abortion – Top points

The US Supreme Court on Friday overturned the fundamental right to abortion granted by an earlier order in the Roe v. Wade case nearly 50 years ago. The court has left abortion rights to be determined individually by the 50 states. Sixteen states and the District of Columbia have state laws protecting abortion and will remain unaffected by the Supreme Court order.

About 17 states do not have any explicit laws either upholding abortion rights or prohibiting abortion, according to one study and nearly half of all 50 states are expected to make abortion difficult or impossible. Women from states with a ban or restrictions will be free, however, to travel to other states for the procedure.

“Roe was egregiously wrong from the start. Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences. And far from bringing about a national settlement of the abortion issue, Roe and Casey (a 1992 case in which the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling was upheld) have enflamed debate and deepened division,” Justice Samuel A. Alito wrote for the majority opinion. “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”

The order as delivered was very similar to a leaked copy of Justice Alito’s opinion in May and was widely anticipated of the overwhelmingly conservative non-justice bench with the addition of three conservative justices — Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett. Justices Alito and Clarence Thomas and Chief Justice John Roberts are the other three conservatives. The three liberal justices are Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan.

Recap: The US Supreme Court on Friday ended the constitutional right of women for abortion. The judgment paves the way for states across US to ban the abortion procedure. US President Joe Biden slammed the US Supreme Court’s ruling on abortion and called it a “tragic error”. Former president Barack Obama and Bill Gates also called out the ruling, saying the order “puts women’s lives at risk”.