US supreme court big decision: Top court simplifies deportation process for green card holders accused of certain crimes

The US Supreme Court issued a ruling making it easier for border authorities to deport lawful permanent residents accused of crimes involving ‘moral turpitude’.

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US supreme court big decision: Top court simplifies deportation process for green card holders accused of certain crimes | Image: ANI

Washington DC: The United States Supreme Court on Tuesday (local time) issued a ruling that has bolstered the ability of federal border agents to deport lawful permanent residents, including green card holders, accused of crimes involving ‘moral turpitude.’ The top court said immigration officials no longer need to provide strong proof that a returning green card holder committed a crime before refusing them entry into the country.

What Did the Court’s Ruling Say?

The court said, the officials need to proof that there is ‘reason to believe’ that such crime may have been committed.

“The Immigration and Nationality Act does not impose that requirement,” Thomas wrote in the majority opinion issued following the ruling.

The decision effectively strengthens the powers of border agents to deny entry and initiate removal proceedings against lawful permanent residents arriving at US ports of entry if they are suspected of involvement in crimes involving “moral turpitude”.

According to ABC News, the ruling marks a setback for petitioner Muk Choi Lau, a Chinese national and US green card holder.

Lau was initially deemed inadmissible at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport in 2012 after returning from China, while facing New Jersey state charges related to trademark counterfeiting. He was conditionally allowed re-entry at the time.

US Immigration Law

US immigration law generally permits green card holders who travel abroad for short periods to re-enter the country but includes exceptions if the individual is convicted of, or admits to, committing a “crime involving moral turpitude”, as reported by ABC News.

Lau later pleaded guilty to the counterfeiting charge and was subsequently ordered deported.

He continued to challenge the removal proceedings, arguing that the offence did not qualify as one involving “moral turpitude”.

Justices Opposed Easing Deportation Standards

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, Justice Sonia Sotomayor and Justice Elena Kagan, stated that the Trump administration should first prove that an individual who possesses a green card committed a disqualifying crime before taking away their legal status.

“I worry that the court has now handed the government a massive blank check,” Jackson wrote. She further noted that “With today’s decision, the Court allows the government to return an LPR to the status of ‘seeking admission’ upon his entry at the border, so long as the government can show later that he was eventually convicted. That sequencing undermines the plain terms and basic operation of the law.”

(with ANI inputs)