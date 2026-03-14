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US targets Irans strategic Kharg Island oil hub, Trump warns Tehran not to disrupt Strait of Hormuz shipping route

US targets Iran’s strategic Kharg Island oil hub, Trump warns Tehran not to disrupt Strait of Hormuz shipping route

Donald Trump says US forces bombed Iran’s strategic Kharg Island, targeting military facilities while warning Tehran against blocking the Strait of Hormuz amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Massive explosions engulf Iran’s Kharg Island oil terminal as fighter jets conduct airstrikes, highlighting escalating tensions in the Middle East amid the growing US–Iran conflict.

President Donald Trump says US forces conducted a “very powerful” bombing raid on Iran’s strategically important Kharg Island. Iranian media say Tehran will respond to the attack “soon”. America launched missiles at Iran’s military targets on Kharg Island earlier today. The attack follows weeks of escalating tensions between the United States and Iran in the Middle East.

Trump tweeted that the mission would “set Iran back on military exploits in the region” for a long time. Speaking on Friday he added: We want to deter Iran from threatening shipping lanes.

US Military Targets “Destroyed”

“We destroyed every military target on Kharg Island,” Trump added. Kharg Island is home to the majority of Iran’s oil export facilities and infrastructure.

The US President confirmed that Iran’s oil production infrastructure was not targeted in last night’s attack. Trump posted online: “For many reasons, we left those oil containers alone… out of decency. If Iran wants to fight, we have many additional options that we have not used.”

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The strategically important island is located in the Persian Gulf.

Also read: Mojtaba Khamenei dead or alive? Donald Trump issues BIG statement, fuels fresh speculation over Iran’s new Supreme Leader

Iran Strait Warning

Trump has warned Iran not to interfere with shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. He tweeted:

If Iran or anyone else tries to block the Strait of Hormuz, they will face far stronger military action than they have ever seen before. The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s busiest shipping chokepoints. Much of the world’s energy trade passes through the narrow strait.

“We’ll consider that act” Trump said yesterday. “They will have destroyed a major source of revenue to Iran if they do that.”

Importance of Kharg Island

Iran’s Kharg Island has been described as the “heart” of Iran’s oil export economy. Many military analysts agree that Kharg Island is Iran’s most significant oil export terminal. Dannielle Stingborough, Director of Research at Commerzbank, says any damage inflicted to Kharg Island “could potentially harm Iran’s crude exports.”

Analysts predict oil prices will increase if shipments through the Strait of Hormuz are interrupted.

Risk of War in Middle East

US-Iran tensions have sparked fears of all-out war in the Middle East. A string of explosions and attacks have occurred between the two nations and their allies in recent weeks.

Iran shot down an US surveillance drone earlier this month. Washington later bombed an Iranian-backed militia base in Iraq. Iranian retaliated by launching rocket attacks on US forces there.

Both Washington and Tehran have sent reinforcements to the region as fears of conflict continue to grow. Iraq’s Prime Minister said Thursday that war with Iran would be a “disaster for the region”.

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