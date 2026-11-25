US tariff proposal exempts Indian smartphones, pharmaceuticals and steel, leaves textiles and apparel exposed

US tariff proposal exempts Indian smartphones, pharmaceuticals, semiconductors and Section 232 goods, while leaving most textiles and clothing exports exposed, says USTR notice.

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US President Trump (Image: X.com)

Washington: A proposed US tariff on Indian goods would exempt smartphones and specified products already facing separate national-security duties, while leaving most new textiles and clothing exposed, according to a notice issued Wednesday by the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR). The proposed exclusions cover listed steel, aluminium and copper products, vehicles and vehicle parts, wood products, patented pharmaceuticals, and semiconductors currently subject to tariffs under Section 232, the US law governing national-security trade restrictions.

Impact on India’s growing smartphone and pharmaceutical export sectors

According to the USTR notice, these exclusions apply solely to the newly proposed tariff framework, which seeks to impose duties of up to 25 per cent on Indian goods, or 17 per cent if a reciprocal trade deal is reached and will not remove existing duties already imposed under other measures. While India’s growing smartphone and pharmaceutical export sectors stand to benefit from the exemptions, labour-intensive segments such as textiles and garments remain exposed to the new levies

USTR says the annex includes raw materials whose taxation could create domestic shortages, products whose inclusion could disrupt the wider economy and goods that cannot be produced in sufficient quantities in the United States or obtained from other sources. Books and other informational materials, donations, accompanied baggage and certain agglomerated iron ores and concentrates are also proposed for exemption. Most new fabrics and garments do not appear in the annex.

Worn clothing is listed, but ordinary textile and apparel categories would largely remain within the proposed tariff’s scope. USTR is seeking comments on whether to create an arrangement allowing a specified volume of textile and apparel imports to enter at a reduced Section 301 tariff rate. It also asks whether duties on those products should take account of any textile arrangement established under a separate investigation into countries’ restrictions on imports made with forced labor. The questions leave open the possibility of relief for some shipments, but do not establish such relief. The notice also sets out India’s defence of its manufacturing policies.

USTR’s summary of submissions

According to USTR’s summary of submissions already made by the Indian government, New Delhi argued that expansion in steel and solar manufacturing was intended to meet domestic demand in a developing economy.

The proposed Indian tariff ceiling is higher than the 18 per cent proposed for Bangladesh, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand, but lower than Vietnam’s proposed ceiling of 35 per cent.

(With inputs from agencies)