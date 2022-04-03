Beijing: A team from the US National Transportation Safety Board has arrived in China to help investigate last month’s crash of a China Eastern Airlines aircraft, according to aviation authorities.Also Read - China Separates COVID-Positive Children From Parents In Shanghai To Fight Virus: Report

The seven-member panel, consisting of authorised representatives and technical advisors, will participate in the investigation organised by the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), reports Xinhua news agency.

The group's main responsibility is to provide technical support in investigating and analysing the cause of the accident from the perspective of aircraft design and manufacture, according to the CAAC.

The Boeing 737 aircraft, which departed from Kunming in Yunnan Province for Guangzhou, crashed in Tengxian county of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on March 21.

All 132 people on board were killed.