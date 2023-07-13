Home

News

World

US Teen Held At Airport For ‘Skiplagging’. What Is This Travel Hack?

US Teen Held At Airport For ‘Skiplagging’. What Is This Travel Hack?

The practice of booking a less expensive flight option with a layover city without intending to travel the complete trip is known as skiplagging. Sometimes it is also referred as “hidden-city” or “throwaway” ticketing.

US Teen Held At Airport For 'Skiplagging'. What Is This Travel Hack?

New Delhi: A North Carolina teenager was detained at Florida airport after he was caught using “skiplagging” flight hack and for violating the American Airlines’ policy. Hunter Parsons of Charlotte said his son Logan had an American Airlines ticket from Gainesville in Florida to New York JFK with a stop in Charlotte.

Logan was flying to Charlotte, but an indirect ticket terminating at JFK was cheaper than a direct trip to North Carolina, so he booked that fare with the intention of skiplagging – not completing the entire trip.

You may like to read

Hunter Parsons told WJZY that a gate agent in Florida was suspicious when Logan possessed a North Carolina driver’s license. It was the first time that Logan was traveling by himself.

What is skiplagging?

The practice of booking a less expensive flight option with a layover city without intending to travel the complete trip is known as skiplagging. Sometimes it is also referred as “hidden-city” or “throwaway” ticketing.

This means you buy a ticket with a layover in your desired destination and instead of getting on the second flight, you just take your carry-on suitcase and leave the airport. This method can help you book a flight for a lot cheaper than if you simply had booked a ticket to your desired destination.

It is important to note that this practice will not work if the traveler wants to travel with checked baggage. After all, the luggage is tagged to the final (ticketed) destination.

For example: If you want to travel to Guwahati (Gau) via Delhi (Del) but a direct flight to Guwahati is costlier than ‘skiplegging’ allows you to book a ticket to Siliguri which has a layover at Guwahati as it will be cheaper. Airlines often charge extra to fly on nonstop flights.

Lawsuit against Skiplagged founder

A flight-booking website Skiplagged.com has built a business around the concept by providing a platform that alerts travelers to these deals based on their preferred airport and destination.

It is an air travel search engine that helps travelers expose inefficiencies in airline pricing — such as hidden-city — to find deals one can’t elsewhere, the site reads.

In 2015, United Airlines filed a lawsuit against Skiplagged’s founder, Aktarer Zaman, alleging the service promoted “strictly prohibited” travel as well as “unfair competition,” according to CNN.

But an Illinois judge threw out the lawsuit due to the founder not living or doing business in the area.

Does skiplagging work?

Even with airlines adding barriers to make it harder to skiplag, it’s still doable, depending on your risk tolerance and if you don’t make it a frequent practice at the same airline.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Articles News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES