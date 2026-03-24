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US tells when the Iran war will end, announces date and names of the three mediators; Venue will be…

US tells when the Iran war will end, announces date and names of the three mediators; Venue will be…

US President Donald Trump stated that if an agreement to end the war with Iran is successfully reached, oil prices would plummet rapidly.

Will the US and Iran agree to a ceasefire amid escalating war? Donald Trump makes big statement, says ‘Can have dialogue, but…'

New Delhi: The United States has announced a date for ending the ongoing conflict with Iran. To bring the war to a close, the US has set April 9, 2026, as the target date. A statement by US President Donald Trump—issued just before the expiration of an ultimatum delivered to Iran—has signalled the possibility of peace in the Middle East. Trump stated that attacks on Iran’s energy infrastructure would be suspended for the next five days.

Consensus Reached on 15 Issues

Trump claims that negotiations between the two nations are progressing in a positive direction, and a consensus has already been reached on approximately 15 issues. The US President noted that these talks with Iran would determine whether a comprehensive agreement is feasible. Meanwhile, Iran initially denied engaging in talks with the US, only to later acknowledge that discussions between the two countries are indeed underway.

Turkey, Egypt, and Pakistan to act as Mediators

US President Donald Trump stated that if an agreement to end the war with Iran is successfully reached, oil prices would plummet rapidly. Trump also remarked that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s son, Mojtaba Khamenei, has gone missing, and no one knows what has become of him. He asserted that Iran’s leadership structure has been almost entirely dismantled. Citing a US official, the American news outlet Axios reported that representatives from Turkey, Egypt, and Pakistan met with White House envoy Steve Witkoff to facilitate an end to the conflict.

Talks Likely to be Held in Islamabad

Israeli officials believe that talks between the United States and Iran could potentially take place in Islamabad this week. Prior to this, Israel’s Channel 12—citing a senior Israeli official—reported that diplomatic channels are currently active to arrange a meeting between senior Iranian and US officials in Islamabad later this week. The report stated, “Amidst ongoing diplomatic engagements regarding the upcoming summit in Pakistan, the possibility is being considered that Vice President JD Vance will lead the US delegation.”

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US Has Eliminated Everything Possible in Iran: Trump

Labelling Donald Trump a “deceitful president,” the Iranian Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) asserted that his statements would not succeed in diverting Iran’s attention. Trump claims that the United States has eliminated everything in Iran that could possibly be eliminated. Trump remarked, “This time, Iran is truly serious; they want to reach an agreement. They want peace. We will give them five days.”

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