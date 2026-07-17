US tightens visa rules: Trump sets four-year stay limit for international students, exchange visitors

Those who need to remain in the US beyond the permitted period will have to apply for a visa extension or leave the country and seek a new visa before returning.

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US tightens visa rules: Trump sets four-year stay limit for international students, exchange visitors

The administration of US President Donald Trump has introduced new rules that limit how long foreign students, exchange visitors and journalists can stay in the country on certain visas. The move ends a long-standing policy that allowed many of them to remain in the US as long as they continued studying or working on approved assignments.

According to the new rule issued by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Thursday, most international students and exchange visitors will be allowed to stay for up to four years. Foreign journalists will receive visas valid for up to 240 days at a time, while journalists from China will be limited to 90 days.

Those who need to remain in the US beyond the permitted period will have to apply for a visa extension or leave the country and seek a new visa before returning.

The rule will come into effect 60 days after it is published in the Federal Register, subject to congressional review. It could affect students planning to begin college courses in August and September.

The change is part of the Trump administration’s tougher immigration policy since the president returned to office in January 2025.

Explaining the decision, the DHS said earlier that previous administrations had allowed some foreign students and other visa holders to stay in the US for an unlimited period, which it believes created security concerns, increased public costs and reduced opportunities for American citizens.

The department also said the new system would make it easier to monitor people on these visas, adding that it had found several cases where students and exchange visitors remained in the country for many years under the same visa status.

The DHS said it found more than 2,100 people who first came to the US as students between 2000 and 2010 were still holding student visa status in April 2026. According to the department, many stayed by enrolling in new courses, transferring to different schools or extending the duration of their academic programmes.

The new rule also makes it harder for international students to switch universities or change their academic programmes, especially for those pursuing graduate studies.

Government data shows that the US recorded more than 1.8 million student visa admissions in 2024, an increase of over 11 per cent compared to the previous year. During the same fiscal year, which ended on September 30, 2024, the country also admitted more than 500,000 exchange visitors and around 37,300 foreign journalists.

The DHS said the growing number of visa holders has made it more difficult to monitor and track people staying in the country under these categories.

The visa changes are part of the Trump administration’s wider effort to tighten both legal and illegal immigration rules.

In June, the US Department of State said it had cancelled more than 100,000 visas since Donald Trump returned to office in 2025. This included around 8,000 student visas, with many revoked over students’ involvement in political activism.