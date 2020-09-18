The US government is set to ban the downloads of Chinese apps TikTok and WeChat from Sunday, according to a statement from the US Department of Commerce. As per a Reuters report, the move will come into effect from Sunday (September 20), under the two executive orders President Donald Trump had issued over a month ago. Also Read - After India Ban, Will The USA Ban PUBG? Donald Trump Aiming at Gaming Companies Tied to Tencent

The order said as of September 20, any provision of service to distribute or maintain the WeChat or TikTok mobile applications, constituent code, or application updates through an online mobile application store in the U.S. will be prohibited.

”At the President’s direction, we have taken significant action to combat China’s malicious collection of American citizens’ personal data, while promoting our national values, democratic rules-based norms, and aggressive enforcement of U.S. laws and regulations”, CNN quoted Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross as saying.

The apps will be removed from Apple and Google’s stores, but existing users might be able to continue using them.