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US to block maritime traffic to Iranian ports from today - Will it impact Indias LPG, crude oil imports?

US to block maritime traffic to Iranian ports from today – Will it impact India’s LPG, crude oil imports?

Donald Trump on Sunday said that American Navy will start the process of blocking maritime access to Iranian ports through Strait of Hormuz.

US to block maritime traffic to Iranian ports from today - Will it impact India’s LPG, crude oil imports?

US-Iran War: In a major development that is going to impact the world’s fuel and energy imports, the United States Central Command will start a blockade of Iranian ports from today at around 10 am (eastern time). It announced that the blockade will apply to ships from all countries entering and exiting Iranian ports and coastal areas. The CENTCOM stated that the US forces will not block ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz if the vessels are to and from non-Iranian ports, advising commercial vessels to follow official navigation alerts and stay connected to US naval forces on channel 16 while sailing in the Gulf of Oman and nearby areas. It simply means that Washington is going to attack Tehran’s earning from its crude oil exports.

WHAT DID CENTCOM Say?

The US Central Command took to X said the American forces “will begin implementing a blockade of all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports on April 13 at 10 a.m. ET,” in line with the president’s proclamation.

The US military said the blockade is going to imposed only on vessels that are using Iranian ports and coastal areas, including facilities along the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman.

However, CENTCOM informed that it “will not impede freedom of navigation” for vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz to and from non-Iranian ports. The vessels sailing in Gulf of Oman and the Strait of Hormuz are strictly advised to follow official Notice to Mariners broadcasts and contact US naval forces on bridge-to-bridge channel 16.

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What Did Donald Trump Say?

Trump took to Truth Social on Sunday and wrote that US would ‘shortly’ start the process of blocking vessels moving through the Strait. Reacting on Iran’s toll, he said vessels paying “illegal tolls” were the main focus. After some time, the US military said it would begin the process from Monday at 7:30 pm IST.

US Targets Yuan-Linked Shipping, Raising Tensions With China And Iran

It is to be noted that the latest move by the US appears to target the reported use of Chinese currency by some vessels passing through the Strait. The US sees it as a direct challenge to the long-standing petrodollar system and a way to bypass the sanctions imposed by Washington.

By announcing this move, the Trump administration has taken a tougher stance on both China and Iran, highlighting growing tensions with the two countries.

Will It Impact India’s LPG, Crude Oil Imports

The US Central Command said clearly that rules apply equally to all vessels regardless of country.

The major factor is whether a ship is heading to Iran or not.

Commercial vessels entering or leaving Iranian ports such as Kharg Island or Bandar Abbas may be stopped by the US Navy.

Ships passing through the strait to other countries such as Kuwait, Iraq or UAE will be allowed.

Countries like India rely heavily on this route for oil, LPG gas and fertilisers.

Almost 60% of India’s energy and fertiliser supplies pass through the narrow passage.

However, the current situation is raising concern as 150 oil tankers are already stuck.

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