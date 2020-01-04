Wahington: Following the killing of a top Iranian general by the United States, the Pentagon is deploying up to 3, 500 more troops to the Middle East in a show of force, AFP reported a White House official as saying on Friday.

The 82nd Airborne Division’s Global Response Force will provide the additional police. Earlier this week also, it had supplied several hundred extra troops to the region amid the growing tensions following an attack on the US embassy in Baghdad.

“The brigade will deploy to Kuwait as an appropriate and precautionary action in response to increased threat levels against US personnel and facilities, and will assist in reconstituting the reserve,” AFP reported the official as saying.

This move comes the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, General Qassem Soleimani, was killed alongside six others in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport on Thursday. In the attack, Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis was also killed.

In an official statement released by the White House later, the Pentagon had said that Soleimani orchestrated the attacks on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad that took place this week.

“This strike was aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans. The United States will continue to take all necessary action to protect our people and our interests wherever they are around the world,” the statement by the Pentagon had read.