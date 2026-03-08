Home

News

US to invade Iran? Donald Trump discusses with his allies and Republican leaders about sending troops

US to invade Iran? Donald Trump discusses with his allies and Republican leaders about sending troops

Trump outlined a possible plan for a post-war Iran.

(Chip Somodevilla—Getty Images)

New Delhi: Along with airstrikes in Iran, the US could also deploy troops on the ground. US President Donald Trump has privately expressed interest in deploying troops in Iran. He has discussed the matter with his allies and Republican leaders. This plan is not a large-scale invasion, but rather focuses on deploying a limited number of troops for specific strategic missions. No final decision has been made yet.

Trump’s plan for post-war Iran

According to reports quoting sources, Trump outlined a possible plan for a post-war Iran. This could include securing Iran’s uranium reserves and cooperating with the new Iranian government on oil production. This would be similar to the current US-Venezuela oil arrangement.

Trump has all options open

Responding to the report, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the report was based on estimates from unnamed sources who are not part of the president’s national security team. Trump always keeps all options open, and it is incorrect to suggest that he favours any one option.

Donald Trump stated in an interview with the New York Post that other presidents have refused to send ground troops. He believes it may not be necessary, but if necessary, it could be an option. According to the United States Central Command, since the military operation began on February 28, US forces have attacked more than 3,000 targets inside Iran and destroyed 43 Iranian vessels.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Ongoing attacks since February 28

The US and Israel launched major attacks on Iran on February 28, killing several senior military commanders, including Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei. In response, Iran has launched missile and drone attacks targeting US bases in the region and Israel. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has stated that his country is not seeking a ceasefire because it sees no reason for negotiations.

Donald Trump’s claim

Earlier, Donald Trump, while reacting to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s apology for attacks on neighbouring Arab countries and his announcement to halt the attacks, stated that Iran’s withdrawal from attacks on Arab countries was possible only because of the United States. Patting himself and the US military on the back, Trump said that Iran used to threaten Arab countries, but Iran has now become so weak that it is apologizing.

Donald Trump wrote in a social media post on Saturday, 07 March 2026, “Iran, which was defeated in a war with the US, has surrendered, apologizing to its Middle East neighbours and promising not to attack them again. This was only possible because of the US and Israel’s continued attacks on Tehran.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.