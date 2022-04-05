Washington: US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday that the United States is seriously considering sending a variant of the Switchblade drone to Ukraine “as quickly as possible”.Also Read - India Condemns Civilian Killings In Ukraine's Bucha At UNSC, Supports Call For Independent Probe

Offhandedly known as Tank Killers, the Switchblade drone has an anti-armour warhead and The Pentagon is on its way to deliver 10 of the newest model Switchblade drones armed with tank-busting warheads to Ukraine.

"The Switchblade 600 and 300 will move as quickly as they possibly can," Austin said during a House Armed Services Committee hearing.

The 600 variant has the anti-armour warhead and can loiter over a target for more than 40 minutes, according to AeroVironment (AVAV.O), which makes the drones.

(With agency inputs)