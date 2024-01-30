Home

News

US To Strike Iran After Jordan Drone Attack Killing 4 Of Its Soldiers? Here’s What Reports Say

US To Strike Iran After Jordan Drone Attack Killing 4 Of Its Soldiers? Here’s What Reports Say

A drone attack in Jordan had killed three US soldiers and injured 40 people; to this attack, US may now strike back according to reports. National Security Council's spokesperson has also given his statement on the issue.

US President Joe Biden (Photo_AP)

New Delhi: The drone attack that took place recently, on the US outpost in Jordan, claimed the lives of three US soldiers and 40 other people were injured in this attack. The attack had targeted Tower 22 in Jordan which is near the Syria Border. While Iran’s Foreign Ministry denied the claims of Tehran being involved in the attack and said that the resistance groups decide and work on their principles, US officials believe that the drone was launched by militants who are backed by Iran and it may have originated from Syria. In a latest news developments, reports say that US will now soon strike Iran after this Jordan Drone Attack. A separate statement by the spokesperson of the National Security Council also hints at the same…

Trending Now

US May Attack Iran After Jordan Drone Attack?

As mentioned earlier, according to an India Today report, Pentagon sources believe that the United States is preparing for a retaliatory attack and may soon strike Iran (in the next few days), against the drone attack by the latter which killed three of the US soldiers. According to the report, this atttack may come in waves against multiple targets but only after US President Joe Biden gives his approval.

You may like to read

Here’s What National Security Council’s Spokesperson Said…

In a White House press briefing, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said, “We are not looking for war with Iran; we are not seeking a conflict with the regime in a military way. We’re not looking to escalate here. This attack over the weekend was escalatory; make no mistake about it — and it requires a response, make no mistake about that. I will not get ahead of the president’s decision-making.” President Joe Biden also pledged a response, stating from South Carolina, “The United States shall respond.”

US Soldiers Killed In Jordan Drone Attack

The Defence Department has also released the names of the soldiers killed in the attack, allegedly by Iran-backed militias: Sgt William Rivers, 46, of Carrollton, Georgia; Specialist Kennedy Sanders, 24, of Waycross, Georgia; Specialist Breonna Moffett, 23, of Savannah, Georgia, according to CNN. They were assigned to the 718th Engineer Company, a US Army Reserve unit based out of Fort Moore, Georgia.

According to a report by news agency Reuters, the Pentagon is still deciding on the kind or nature of response they must have to the Jordan Drone Attack and as reported by a US media outlet Politico, Biden has asked his advisors to present before him, the possible response options that would help in controlling any kind of attack in future but at the same time, would not further intensify the situation.

(Inputs from ANI)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.