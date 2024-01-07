US Top Court Agrees To Hear Colorado Ballot Case, Trump Warns Of ‘Big Trouble’

The United States Supreme Court agreed to hear the appeal of former President Donald Trump regarding a ruling by Colorado's court that aimed to exclude him from the presidential primary ballot in the western state.

Washington, DC: Responding to the Supreme Court’s announcement to review the Colorado ruling on his 2024 ballot access, former President Donald Trump warned on Saturday that the United States would be in “big trouble” if the court does not decide in his favour, as reported by The Hill. The US Supreme Court is set to hear the Colorado case following the state court’s order that Trump should not be on the primary ballot due to his involvement in the January 6 insurrection. On Friday, the US Supreme Court decided to review the ruling by the Colorado Supreme Court barring the former president from running for office on that state’s ballot, with oral arguments scheduled for Monday.

