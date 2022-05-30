New Delhi: The United States will resume routine in-person tourist visa appointments from September this year. Taking to Twitter, the US Embassy on Sunday tweeted, “The US Mission to India is pleased to announce that we are resuming routine in-person tourist visa appointments in September 2022. Previously scheduled placeholders have now been cancelled.”
“Applicants whose placeholder appointments were cancelled may now reenter the scheduling system to book regular appointments. Appointments have been opened through 2023,” it added. The US embassy also shared a link where applicants can check its website for appointment slots.
This announcement comes on the backdrop of another important announcement that the US Citizenship and Immigration Services or USCIS is implementing premium processing for certain petitioners who have a pending Form I-140, Immigrant Petition for Alien Workers, under the EB-1 and EB-2 classifications.
USCIS mentioned on its website that the “EB-1, and EB-2 are employment-based employment-based, first-preference visa for a “noncitizen of extraordinary ability, are an outstanding professor or researcher, or are a certain multinational executive or manager. Each occupational category has certain requirements that must be met.”
This expansion of premium processing only applies to certain previously filed Form I-140 petitions under an E13 multinational executive and manager classification or E21 classification as a member of professions with advanced degrees or exceptional ability seeking a national interest waiver (NIW).
Petitioners who wish to request a premium processing upgrade must file Form I-907, Request for Premium Processing Service, it said. Beginning June 1, 2022, USCIS will accept Form I-907 requests for E13 multinational executive and manager petitions received on or before Jan. 1, 2021.