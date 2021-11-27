Washington: After a potentially more-contagious new COVID variant ‘Omicron’ was identified in South Africa, US President Joe Biden said on Friday that the United States will bar entry to foreign travellers from eight southern Africa starting Monday.Also Read - New COVID Strain Gets New Name ‘Omicron’, Classified As Variant Of Concern By WHO | Details Here

"I am ordering additional air travel restrictions from South Africa and seven other countries. These new restrictions will take effect on November 29," Biden said in a statement. "As we move forward, we will continue to be guided by what the science and my medical team advises."

The other eight countries include South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, and Malawi, according to US media.

The travel restrictions do not ban flights or apply to US citizens and lawful US permanent residents.

The US could add countries to the restriction list if the variant spreads, a senior administration official said.