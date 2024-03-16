US: Trump’s Hush Money Trial Delayed by 30 Days

Donald Trump's 'hush money' case: The Judge delayed the trial by 30 days after new evidence was turned over to the parties.

Washington, DC: In the latest development in former United States President Donald Trump’s ‘hush money’ case, the judge has delayed the trial by 30 days after new evidence was turned over to the parties. Jury Selection initially scheduled to start on March 25, which would have been Trump’s first criminal trial, has been postponed by Judge Juan Merchan after prosecutors consented to the one-month delay, the Hill Reported.

Notably, the decision came after parties reached to the judge and told him that the US Attorney’s Office for New York’s Southern District turned over 70,000 pages of records, some of which are related to Donal Trump’s case.

What did The Judge say?

Adjourning the trial for 30 days, Judge Merchan stated that a hearing regarding the case will be conducted on March 25 to discuss the new dates of the trial and new documents, the Hill Reported.

“The Court will set the new trial date, if necessary, when it rules on Defendant’s motion following the hearing,” Merchan wrote, adding, “This Court’s directive that the parties, including the Defendant, not engage or otherwise enter into any commitment pending completion of this trial remains in effect.”

What Manhattan District Attorney Said

According to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office, they were ready for the rial on the earlier given date. However, the office hinted that it will not oppose the delay out of an “abundance of caution.”

What Trump’s Legal Team Said

The former US president’s legal team said the new documents require a delay that extends beyond late April. In a letter written to the judge on Thursday, Trump attorneys Todd Blanche and Susan Necheles stated, “For now, however, an adjournment is necessary, and thirty days is not sufficient given the volume of recently produced materials and the nature of the ongoing dispute.”

Bragg’s office said it previously requested the records and put the blame on the US Attorney’s Office. However, Trump’s lawyers accused Bragg of trying to “rewrite the record.” According to the court filings, federal prosecutors are making their final production of documents on Friday, The Hill reported.

During the hearing, Merchan said he would review the delay in receiving the records from federal prosecutors. He asked each side to submit a detailed timeline, including their correspondence with the US Attorney’s Office, according to The Hill.

“The correspondence must include but not be limited to letters, subpoenas, e-mails, notes, messages, etc. The requested documents are necessary for this Court to properly assess who, if anyone, is at fault for the late production of the documents, what prejudice, if any, was suffered by either party and what sanction(s) if any, are appropriate,” Merchan wrote.

“This Court stresses that the hearing will be limited to the specific issue of Defendant’s motion to dismiss on the grounds of the People’s alleged discovery violations related to the production of records by USAO-SDNY — only,” Merchan wrote, according to The Hill.

The delay in the hearing will benefit Trump, as he wants to delay his ongoing criminal trials. In the hush money trial, Trump has filed a separate motion requesting to toss evidence on the basis of his immunity claims, suggesting the entire case be stopped. The Supreme Court is considering the matter.

In connection with the case, Trump said the prosecutors were involved in discovery violations as he requested that the charges levelled against him be tossed and sanctions imposed against the prosecutors.

Bragg’s office rejected the allegations stressing that it met its obligations.

