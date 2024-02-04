US, UK Strike 36 Houthi Targets In Yemen In Bid To End Missile, Drone Attacks In Red Sea

The United States and the United Kingdom launched air and surface strikes against Houthi sites in Yemen, destroying 46 targets. The major action were taken in response to the killing of three US soldiers in Jordan on January 28.

US, UK Strike 36 Houthi Targets In Yemen In Bid To End Missile, Drone Attacks In Red Sea

Washington: In response to continuous attacks on shipping by Iran-backed Huthi rebels, that have disrupted global trade, the United States and Britain destroyed dozens of targets in Yemen on Saturday. The joint air attacks in Yemen occurred a day after a series of American strikes targeted Iran-linked sites in Iraq and Syria. The actions were taken in response to the killing of three US soldiers in Jordan on January 28. The massive air strikes hit “36 Huthi targets across 13 locations in Yemen in response to the Huthis’ continued attacks against international and commercial shipping as well as naval vessels transiting the Red Sea,” read the statement issued by the US, Britain and countries that provided support for the operation.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.