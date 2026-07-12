US eyes sanctions on countries buying Russian oil after Donald Trump meets Zelensky, what it means for India

Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Graham has been working for months with fellow Republicans and Democrats to advance the bill.

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US President Donald Trump

New Delhi: In a significant development, four US senators have reached an agreement with the Trump administration to move forward with an updated sanctions bill targeting Russia. It is important to note that India has a direct stake in the matter, as it continues to purchase crude oil from Russia.

Senators Richard Blumenthal, Lindsey Graham, Jeanne Shaheen, and Roger Wicker said in a joint statement, “We are proud to announce that we have reached an agreement with the Trump administration to advance our updated Russia sanctions legislation. We are very pleased with this significant progress and hope the bill will be enacted soon.”

The statement said, “As Russia intensifies its attacks and the killing of civilians, it is essential for the legislative and executive branches to work together on measures that impose significant costs on those who purchase Russian oil and natural gas, thereby helping to fuel Putin’s war machine.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Graham Met Zelensky

On Friday, Lindsey Graham met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv. He informed that the agreement means the legislation can now move forward, giving President Trump new tools to help end the war, which is now in its fifth year.

Speaking to reporters at the end of his 10th visit to Kyiv, Graham said, “We have reached an agreement with the White House on a version of the Russia sanctions bill that they will support. This means it will become law.”

Sanctions on Countries Trading With Russia

Notably, the proposed legislation would impose sanctions on countries that continue to trade with Russia, including buyers of Russian energy exports. The move is aimed at increasing pressure on Moscow after it failed to reach a peace agreement with Ukraine. Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Graham has been working for months with fellow Republicans and Democrats to advance the bill.

The timing could prove challenging, as renewed military strikes on Iran have once again pushed oil prices under pressure. To recall, Washington allowed a license to expire that had permitted countries to purchase Russian oil transported by sea. The license had been introduced to help vulnerable nations cope with energy supply disruptions.

In a post on social media platform X, Zelensky praised Graham for his support and stressed the importance of increasing pressure on Moscow.

He wrote, “The stronger Ukraine is on the battlefield, the greater the chances of successful diplomacy. Right now, it is crucial that the long-standing sanctions pressure on Russia is further strengthened through new sanctions measures taken by our allies.”

What It Means for India

The reported agreement between US senators and the Trump administration on a new bill proposing tougher sanctions on countries purchasing Russian oil could pose a major diplomatic and economic challenge for India.

As India is currently the largest buyer of Russian crude oil, the passage of such legislation could force Indian refiners to either curb imports of discounted Russian oil or face the risk of higher tariffs and other economic sanctions from the United States.

Trump Also Met Zelensky

Donald Trump also met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Ankara last. The meeting between the two world leaders marked a sharp contrast to Trump’s earlier criticism of Zelensky, whom he had previously described as “ungrateful.”

During the meeting, Trump said the United States would grant Ukraine a license to manufacture Patriot missile interceptors domestically—a move Kyiv has been seeking for a long time.

On Wednesday, Trump said the two now share a “very good” relationship. He also said that both Moscow and Kyiv want to bring an end to the war, which began with Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.