Home

News

US brings ISIS to its knees, launches deadly attack on ISIS hideouts in Syria, releases terrifying video of Operation Hawkeye Strike | Watch

US brings ISIS to its knees, launches deadly attack on ISIS hideouts in Syria, releases terrifying video of ‘Operation Hawkeye Strike’ | Watch

In videos posted by the Central Command on social media, US fighter jets can be seen taking off from bases and carrying out precise strikes on terrorist hideouts in various parts of Syria.

Donald Trump's administration took a major step on Tuesday, 2 December.

New Delhi: In a major development, the United States on Saturday night launched a deadly attack on Islamic State (ISIS) hideouts in Iran. The precise attack is seen as the retaliation for the deaths of three American citizens. The US Department of State and Central Command have released videos of the attack. It is important to note that this operation is part of “Operation Hawkeye Strike,” which was launched on the orders of President Donald Trump to avenge the deadly attack on US soldiers that took place last month.

In videos posted by the Central Command on social media, US fighter jets can be seen taking off from bases and carrying out precise strikes on terrorist hideouts in various parts of Syria. The footage shows multiple targets being destroyed in airstrikes.

We will find you and kill you: US

In a statement released along with the video, Central Command issued a very stern warning to terrorists. The military said, “Our message is very clear and strong. If you harm our warriors, we will find you in any corner of the world and eliminate you. No matter how hard you try to evade justice, you will not succeed.”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Retaliation for the Palmyra attack

The US, in its statement, has said that these strikes are in response to the attack that took place in Palmyra on December 13, 2025, in which an ISIS terrorist carried out an ambush. In this tragic incident, two brave soldiers of the Iowa National Guard—Edgar Brian Torres-Tovar (25) and William Nathaniel Howard (29)—were killed. An American civilian interpreter also lost his life.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.