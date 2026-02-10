‘US used Pakistan worse than toilet paper, and then threw us away’: Khawaja Asif

Home

He criticized former army chiefs General Zia-ul-Haq and General Pervez Musharraf for these decisions. (Image: Reuters)

New Delhi: Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Asif, referring to the Taliban, sharply criticized the US in the National Assembly. He stated that Pakistan did not participate in both wars fought on Afghan soil to defend Islam. He admitted that his people were killed in the war against Afghanistan in the name of jihad, yet Pakistan did not learn any lessons.

He explained that Pakistan even made changes to its educational curriculum to support these wars, changes that have not been rectified to this day. Khawaja Asif said that after 1999, Pakistan again joined the war to gain US support, for which we have paid a heavy price. He criticized former army chiefs General Zia-ul-Haq and General Pervez Musharraf for these decisions, saying that Pakistan was used like tissue paper, worse than toilet paper, and then thrown away.

Khwaja Asif argued that this wrong decision established Pakistan as a pawn in others’ wars. He said, “In the 1980s, there was an uprising against Russia in Afghanistan, which was instigated by the US. At that time, the then Pakistani government needed American crutches, and so we involved our people in it, which was a big mistake.”

Pakistan’s Defense Minister said, “The war the Taliban started against Russia was called jihad. However, it was not jihad because Russia did not occupy Afghanistan. There was no justification for Pakistan to be involved in this war, but we fought anyway.”

He said, “We turned against the Taliban in 2001 for America. They (America) left, but we are still suffering the consequences. They can never be compensated.”

