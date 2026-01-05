By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
US-Venezuela tensions MAJOR UPDATE: President Nicolas Maduro to appear before US federal court, Trump says ‘we’re in charge’
New York: Amid the escalating tensions between the United States and Venezuela, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores are going to appear before a federal judge today, January 5. The U.S. authorities recently confirmed that the case of the Venezuelan President will be heard in New York’s Southern District, CBS News reported.