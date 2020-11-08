New York: America’s Vice President-elect Kamala Harris thanked the country’s voters, poll officials, party workers and family members in her first speech after her ticket led by Joe Biden won the White House. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Calls Joe Biden 'Gajni', Says 'He Won't Last More Than 1 Year', Praises Kamala Harris

"Every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities," Harris said to wild cheers.

Harris’ mother, Shyamala Gopalan Harris, a central theme in her speeches, came in for a special mention.

“When she came here from India at the age of 19, she may not have quite imagined this moment. But she believed so deeply in America, where a moment like this is possible. And so I’m thinking about her,” she said.

Harris walked on stage to the sounds of her favourite hip hop music beaming in a luminous peach and white pant suit with satin tones.

While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last—because every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 8, 2020

Kamala Harris arrived to deliver her victory speech in what’s now America’s most famous parking lot in Wilmington, Delaware, in a motorcade flashing red and blue lights, the first sign that the earth has shifted from beneath the Donald Trump-Mike Pence White House.

Early this morning, as relief washed over, Harris stood against the backdrop of a green expanse and called Joe Biden to congratulate him, a video clip that has lit up the Internet. There was no signs of any fatigue at all as Harris took the stage this morning.

Harris and Biden face tough challenges ahead. They have won but like Trump says, 71 million people have voted for him, and a great deal of his votes came in from areas ravaged by the novel coronavirus. In Trump’s grievances, those voters heard their own and stuck with him for the second time in four years.

Harris and Biden will be speaking tonight at a drive-in event, which has become a staple of a campaign transformed by the unique challenges of an ongoing pandemic. Supporters sat on top of cars, waved flags and light sabres, whoops of happiness echoed through the evening sky. Masks were ubiquitous, in keeping with the campaign’s public health focus.

Now the real work begins. To beat this pandemic.

To rebuild our economy.

To root out systemic racism in our justice system and society.

To combat the climate crisis.

To heal the soul of our nation. The road ahead won't be easy. But America is ready. And so are @JoeBiden and I. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 8, 2020

Delaware is home to Joe Biden and his family, it’s also been the place where the Biden campaign hunkered down and waited a full four days since the election on November 3 before they erupted in wild celebration around Saturday noon.

Kamala Harris, 56, will be second in command to the oldest president ever inaugurated. Biden is 78.

