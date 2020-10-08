New Delhi: Democratic vice president nominee Kamala Harris on Thursday termed the Covid-19 handling by Trump as the “greatest failure of any presidential administration in the history.” She made the remarks as she began the VP debate with Vice President Mike Pence, who leads the president’s coronavirus task force. Also Read - US Vice-Presidential Debate 2020: Trump Betrayed Friends, Embraced Dictators, Says Kamala Harris | Highlights

The 55-year-old California Senator said Americans have sacrificed too much due to the "incompetence of this administration", referring to the COVID-19 pandemic that has claimed over 200,000 American lives and battered the country's economy.

This also comes amid President Donald Trump facing criticism over his handling of the health crisis and downplaying the threat from the deadly virus. Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden has accused Trump of hiding the facts from the American people.

Kamala Harris declared that she would not take covid-19 vaccine endorsed by Trump. “If the public health professionals, if Dr Fauci, if the doctors tell us that we should take it, I’ll be the first in line to take it absolutely, but if Donald Trump tells us to take it, I’m not taking it,” she said.

Mike Pence responded to Harris saying, “The fact that you continue to undermine public confidence in a vaccine, if the vaccine emerges during the Trump administration, I think is unconscionable.”

He also defended the pandemic handling by the Trump administration saying, “I want the American people to know that from the very first day President Donald Trump has put the health of America first,” he said.

Harris, whose mother was from India and father from Jamaica, scripted history in August when she was picked up by the Democratic Party as its vice presidential nominee. She is the first Black woman and the first Asian-American woman to be selected as the vice presidential nominee of a major political party in the US.

It is for the first time in the American history that an Indian-origin person has taken up the podium for a vice presidential debate in Salt Lake City, Utah on Wednesday night.