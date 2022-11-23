Have To Travel To US? Wait For 3 Years To Get Visa Appointment. Check Full Details Here

New Delhi: Getting a US visa has been a task in the recent time as the waiting period for the appointment keeps getting extended. If you are planning to visit US, then get ready to wait for nearly three years. The interview period for first time visitor – B1 (US business visa) and B2 (US tourist visa) is now close to 3 years (999 days).

“As of November 2022, the median worldwide wait time for a tourist visa (B1/B2) interview appointment is about two months, and applicants with urgent travel needs who meet certain criteria can apply for an emergency appointment, usually available within days,” the US State Department said in a statement.

The website further read, “We are committed to continuing our progress and further reducing visa interview appointment wait times as quickly as possible.”

This wait is, however, limited to only those applicants who don’t qualify for the drop box application or interview waiver in India. Drop box facility refers to the process of applying for the renewal of a US visa without an interview and those holding business and tourism (B1/B2 visas), work (H1-B and L visas), other visas, and students and exchange visitors are eligible for this facility.

Earlier, US said it was rolling out a series of initiatives including hiring of more personnel and increasing the “drop box” facilities considering the long wait time for grant of visas. A US official said the US has already identified H (H1B) and L category visas for Indians as its priority and nearly 1,00,000 slots were released recently for those wanting to renew the visas. The wait time for certain categories has already been brought down to around nine months from earlier 450 days.