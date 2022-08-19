New Delhi: Even as concerns have been raised over long US visa waiting time for those travelling from India, the US Embassy said steps were being taken to address the issue. People planning to travel to US were taken aback after it was found that average waiting time for a visitor’s visa was about one-and-a-half years, which means that those applying now will get an appointment in 2024. The average wait for US visitor’s visa appointment in the US consulate at New Delhi is 522 days while it was shown 471 shows for student visas.Also Read - Applying For US Visa? You May Have To Wait Till 2024 For Appointment; Know Waiting Time For Delhi, Mumbai & Chennai

Amid the long visa wait issue, the US Embassy said the Biden government is taking steps to “reduce wait time and backlogs by actively addressing consular staffing gaps created by the pandemic”.

“The US government is taking steps to reduce wait times and backlogs by actively addressing consular staffing gaps created by the pandemic, including by onboarding and training new employees. The Department of State has doubled consular hiring of US officers this fiscal year over last year, and newly trained employees are making their way to overseas consular adjudicator positions, including in India,” the US Embassy said in a statement, according to a report by NDTV.

“Visa processing is rebounding after a near-complete shutdown and freezing of resources during the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of this recovery, the US government is prioritising national-interest and repeat travel (for applicants who have already had a US visa), which may mean that some travelers applying for their first visitor visa experience a longer wait time,” it said.

Also, please note that the consular sections across the country will be closed to visa applicant in addition to US and Indian holidays for all consular services including 221(g) appointments and document pick-up or drop-off on the following days in 2022: August 24, September 28, October 19, November 16, December 14

August 24

September 28

October 19

November 16

December 14

Meanwhile, the US visa information page said, “The estimated wait time to receive an interview appointment at a US Embassy or Consulate can change weekly and is based on actual incoming workload and staffing. These are estimates only and do not guarantee the availability of an appointment.”