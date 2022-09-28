Washington: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in his meeting with the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday flagged concerns and challenges that Indians have been facing in receiving visas to work and live in the United States. Responding to this issue, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken assured that the US is “building back” on the backlog of visa applications from Indian nationals and said the Biden administration has a plan that will play out in the coming months.Also Read - US Green Card Applications Delay: White House Looks Into Removing Backlogs By April 2023

“We had constraints from COVID about the number of people we could have in our embassies at any one time etc. We are now building back very determined really from that surging resources. We have a plan when it comes to India to address the backlog of visas that have built up I think you’ll see that play out in the coming months,” Blinken said in a press briefing. Also Read - Wait For US Visa Gets Longer. Here's How to Expedite The Process Amid 2 Years Waiting Time

US visa services are trying to clear a backlog after Washington the US halted almost all visa processing worldwide in March 2020 due to the pandemic. Also Read - Planning To Travel To US? Non-Immigrant Visa Waiting Period Now Extended Beyond 2 Years

“There have been some challenges of late, and I flagged it to Secretary Blinken and his team, and I have every confidence that they will look at some of these problems seriously and positively,” Jaishankar said in his opening remarks.

The waiting period for Indians looking to secure a visitor visa to the US has gone up to 800 days, according to the website of the US State Department. The waiting period is nearly 400 days for student/exchange visitor visas and other non-immigrant visas.

“I’m extremely sensitive to this,” said Blinken as he blamed the Covid-19 pandemic for the backlog.

“Our ability to issue visas dropped dramatically during COVID. And the last thing we want to do is make that any more difficult. On the contrary, we want to facilitate it. So bear with us. This will play out over the next few months but we’re very focused on it,” Blinken added.

Indians make up a large proportion of the recipients of H-1B and other work visas granted to skilled foreign workers, many in the tech industry. The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise.

The Indian minister did not specifically mention the H-1B visas issue during the joint presser. There is a keen interest in India’s national education policy and we will explore how that can best serve to expand our partnership, Jaishankar said.

“On mobility, specifically visas, this is particularly crucial given its centrality to education, business, technology, and family reunions, he said.

There have been some challenges of late, and I flagged it to Secretary Blinken and his team, and I have every confidence that they will look at some of these problems seriously and positively, Jaishankar said.

“If it’s any consolation, I can tell you that this is a challenge that we’re facing around the world and it’s a product largely of the COVID pandemic. Our ability to issue visas dropped dramatically during COVID, he said as he explained the self-financing part of the issuing of visas.

When COVID hit, the demand for visas fell through the floor, visa fees went away, the system, as a whole, suffered. And then of course, in actually issuing visas, even with much more limited resources, we had constraints from COVID about the number of people we could have in our embassies at any one time, etc, he said.

Blinken said he had a plan to deal with it.

We are now building back very determinedly from that surging resource. We have a plan, when it comes to India, to address the backlog of visas that has built up. I think you’ll see that play out in the coming months,” he said.

“But it’s something that we’re very focused on. These connections, these people-to-people ties, whether it’s students, whether it’s business people, whether it’s tourists, whether it’s family, this is what really links us together, Blinken said.

The last thing we want to do is make that any more difficult in the country we want to facilitate it,” said the US Secretary of State.