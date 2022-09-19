US Visa Latest News: With the relaxation of coronavirus-related restrictions and regularisation of international flights, the demand for travel picked up the pace, leading to prolonged waits in visa appointments. People dreaming of travelling to the US must brace themselves as they will have to hold their plans till October 2024 to obtain a visiting visa. In Delhi and Mumbai, first-time non-immigrant visitors have to wait for 758 and 752 days respectively, the US State Department website showed.Also Read - Planning To Travel To US? Non-Immigrant Visa Waiting Period Now Extended Beyond 2 Years

City-Wise Visa Appointment Wait Time

New Delhi Also Read - This Country Issued Highest Number Of Student Visas To Indians In 2022

Nonimmigrant Visa Type Appointment Wait Time Visitor Visa 758 Calendar Days Student/Exchange Visitor Visas 444 Calendar Days All Other Nonimmigrant Visas 354 Calendar Days

Mumbai (Bombay) Also Read - Big Update For Many US Visa Applicants In India As In-Person Interview Requirements Waived Off. Deets Here

Nonimmigrant Visa Type Appointment Wait Time Visitor Visa 752 Calendar Days Student/Exchange Visitor Visas 444 Calendar Days All Other Nonimmigrant Visas 312 Calendar Days

Kolkata

Nonimmigrant Visa Type Appointment Wait Time Visitor Visa 779 Calendar Days Student/Exchange Visitor Visas 444 Calendar Days All Other Nonimmigrant Visas 227 Calendar Days

Chennai (Madras)

Nonimmigrant Visa Type Appointment Wait Time Visitor Visa 617 Calendar Days Student/Exchange Visitor Visas 450 Calendar Days All Other Nonimmigrant Visas 403 Calendar Days

How to Expedite The Process Amid 2 Years Waiting Time

Amid all these reports, travel agents have advised people to apply in cities that have lower waiting periods. Speaking to Times Now, Anil Kalsi, Travel Agents Federation of India joint secretary, asserted that the issue is being faced by first time visitor visa applicants. “The waiting time is not for repeat visas for US as the drop box system is working well”, he added.

“The visa crunch in the short term is not leading to travel slackening as all west-bound flights are full in September, which earlier used to be a very lean travel month. North America economy return fares are close to Rs 2 lakh at the moment,” Times Now quoted Anil Kalsi as saying.

When Will The Situation Improve?

The situation may improve once the US Embassy in India gets back 100 percent staff like before COVID. A US Embassy spokesperson told Times of India that as a part of the recovery, US mission in India is prioritizing national interest and repeat travels. This year US mission in India issued a record- breaking visas of about 82,000 students.