US Visa Latest Update: US Embassy Issues All-Time Record Of Over 140,000 Visas To Indian Students

In addition to our near historic total of more than 10.4 million nonimmigrant visas issued worldwide, US issued nearly eight million visitor visas for business and tourism, more than in any fiscal year since 2016.

US Visa Latest Update: US Embassy Issues Record-Breaking Over 140,000 Visas To Indian Students

New Delhi: The US Embassy and its consulates in India have issued an all-time record of over 140,000 student visas between October 2022 and September 2023.”Our embassy and consulates in India issued an all-time record of more than 140,000 student visas,” the US State Department announced on Tuesday.

The US State Department stated, “From October 2022 through September 2023 (the 2023 federal fiscal year), the Department of State issued a near-record level of nonimmigrant visas of more than 10 million globally.”

Preparing Americans for a global environment and attracting future leaders from abroad:

International students at U.S. colleges and universities inject up to $38 billion dollars annually into the U.S. economy. The Department issued more than 600,000 student visas, the highest in any year since FY 2017.

US embassy and consulates in India issued an all-time record of more than 140,000 student visas.

The Department issued nearly 40,000 student visas to African students, of which more than 9,700 visas were to Nigerian applicants.

Bolstering national and economic security:

In recent years, international visitors have contributed as much as $239 billion in annual spending to the U.S. economy and supported an estimated 9.5 million American jobs.

It issued a record-breaking 442,000 visas to temporary and seasonal workers, addressing the need for workers in agriculture and other sectors where too few U.S. workers are available, contributing to the American economy while addressing the root causes of irregular migration.

The US also issued 590,000 nonimmigrant visas to high-skilled workers and executives to work alongside American experts in some of the United States’ most critical fields, ranging from emerging technology to healthcare.

It issued nearly 365,000 nonimmigrant visas to airline and shipping crew members, who are essential for maintaining global transportation and the supply chains that support the U.S. and global economies.

US Mission to India

Last month, the US Mission to India reached and surpassed the goal to process one million non-immigrant visa applications in 2023.The US Embassy and Consulates in India said in a statement that last year over 1.2 million Indians visited the US, making it one of the most robust travel relationships in the world.

“Indians now represent over 10 per cent of all visa applicants worldwide, including 20 per cent of all student visa applicants and 65 per cent of all H&L-category (employment) visa applicants. The United States welcomes this growth,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti visited the US mission in the national capital to oversee the “unprecedented demand” for US visitor visas among the Indians.

The US Embassy said that Garcetti was the special guest helping the extra visa applicants on ‘Super Saturday’.

