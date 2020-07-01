New Delhi: Days after the Central government banned 59 Chinese apps, the US on Wednesday welcomed the decision of New Delhi and said the unprecedented move will now boost India’s sovereignty and national security. Also Read - India Won’t Allow Chinese Companies to Participate in Highway Projects, Says Gadkari

Issuing a statement, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said New Delhi was ensuring its own security.

"India's clean app approach will boost the country's sovereignty and boost integrity and national security," Pompeo said.

The statement from the US comes after the Centre on Monday banned 59 Chinese apps, including the hugely popular TikTok and UC Browser, for engaging in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India.

#WATCH — India's clean app approach will boost India's sovereignty and boost integrity and national security: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on India's decision to ban 59 Chinese apps pic.twitter.com/NKiycBu89A — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2020

However, reacting to the development, Beijing on Tuesday voiced concern and said the Indian government has the responsibility to uphold the legitimate and legal rights of international investors.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said that the Beijing has noted the press release issued by the Indian side with strong concern and is now verifying the situation.

“I want to stress that the Chinese government always asks the Chinese businesses to abide by international rules, local laws and regulations in their business cooperation with foreign countries,” he said.

TikTok, the app owned by China’s ByteDance, allows users to upload and share short videos and is hugely popular in India with nearly 120 million users.

The decision to ban the Chinese apps comes in the wake of the fatal altercation between the armies of the two countries in Eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley in which 20 soldiers of the Indian Army were killed.

As per latest updates, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is slated to visit Ladakh on Friday to review the security situation in the region.