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US will bomb Irans power plants, Kharg Island, oil wells, water desalination plants: Donald Trumps latest threat to Tehran

‘US will bomb Iran’s power plants, Kharg Island, oil wells, water desalination plants’: Donald Trump’s latest threat to Tehran

Trump has now issued a fresh ultimatum to Iran through a new post on his social media platform, Truth Social.

Trump has issued a fresh ultimatum to Iran.

New Delhi: It has been a month since the conflict between the U.S., Israel, and Iran began. So far, the war has not reached a definitive conclusion. U.S. President Donald Trump claims that negotiations with Iran are currently underway; however, Iran has denied these claims. Amidst this, Trump has issued an ultimatum to Iran. Issuing a stern warning, Trump stated that if Iran does not reach an agreement soon and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, he will completely destroy the country by bombing its power plants, oil wells, and Kharg Island.

Engaged In Discussions With Iranian Leaders: Trump

Trump’s ultimatum comes at a time when Yemen’s Houthi rebels have also entered the conflict with Iran, and a threat has begun to loom over the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, following the situation at the Strait of Hormuz. Prior to this, Trump had ordered a halt to the bombing of Iran’s energy facilities until April 6. Trump has maintained that he is engaged in discussions with Iranian leaders.

However, Trump has now issued a fresh ultimatum to Iran through a new post on his social media platform, Truth Social. In a threatening tone, Trump warned that if an agreement is not reached, Iran will be destroyed. Nevertheless, Trump also reiterated his claim that negotiations regarding a settlement with Iran are indeed taking place.

What Has Trump Said About Iran Now?

Posting on Truth Social, Trump stated: “The United States is engaged in serious negotiations with a new and more sensible regime in order to bring our military operations in Iran to an end. Significant progress has been made in this regard; however, if for any reason an agreement cannot be reached soon—and if the Strait of Hormuz is not immediately reopened—we will conclude our operations in Iran in a manner that involves completely destroying the country by bombing all of its power plants, oil wells, Kharg Island, and potentially its water desalination plants.” Trump claimed that the United States has, thus far, ‘deliberately’ refrained from striking Iran’s power plants, Kharg Island, oil wells, and water desalination plants.

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Issuing a threat of bombardment, he further wrote, “This would be retaliation for the deaths of many of our soldiers whom Iran brutally killed during the 47-year reign of terror of the old regime.”

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